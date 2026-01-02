Priyanka Chopra looks back at beautiful memories as she hit milestones with Nick Jonas and Maltie Marie in 2025; VIDEO

2025 proved to be a magical year for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, both personally and professionally. The actress spent an ample amount of time with her family, made multiple glamorous public appearances, and hit career milestones, all in a year. As she steps into 2026, PeeCee collages all the memories in a video and shares it on her social media handle. Check it out!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s 2025 roundup

A couple of hours ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a video that sums up how 2025 looked for her. The clip opens with the diva giving a powerful walk, symbolic of how she walked into 2025. Next, we see her husband, international singing sensation Nick Jonas, helping her fix her hair.

The long video clip also showcased her wonderful trip to India, spending time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Chopra kept on flying back and forth, making sure she attended the opening night of her husband’s Broadway show. From making waves at the Met Gala 2025 with his gigantic emerald necklace to dolling up in desi attire to dance at her brother’s baraat, she did it all.

Penning an intention for 2026, she expressed, “Hi 2026. Please be kind. Happy new year everyone.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post:

On the professional front, she started 2025 by kicking off Heads of State as Noel Bisset and then working with S. S. Rajamouli for their upcoming movie, Varanasi. As a producer, she backed projects like Anuja, Born Hungry, and Paani, all of which received accolades in 2025. PeeCee also dropped unseen glimpses of herself, having a blast with the team of Varanasi, including co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka also took a break from her hectic schedule to enjoy her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya. Nick and Malti also joined her in the very traditional celebrations hosted in India. She was back home again, to stand next to Nick as he cemented his legacy in Hollywood along with his brothers, Kevin and Joe.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Frank E. Flowers’s The Bluff and Nicholas Stoller’s Judgment Day.

