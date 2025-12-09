Priyanka Chopra melts hearts as daughter Malti gifts her adorable ‘mama holding me’ artwork

Priyanka Chopra Jonas warmed the internet after posting a heartfelt sketch made by her daughter, Malti Marie. The actor shared the drawing on her Instagram Stories, calling it “Mama holding me,” a simple yet touching moment that reflected their close bond. In the photo, Malti is seen proudly holding up her artwork, which shows Priyanka carrying her in her arms. The drawing, though childlike, was filled with affection and innocence.

The moment instantly struck a chord with Priyanka’s followers, who always look forward to her little family updates. Priyanka and Nick Jonas have often shared how much joy they find in raising Malti and how important it is for them to help her stay connected to both her American and Indian roots.

Priyanka shares more moments from Malti’s time on set

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also engaged with fans during an AMA session on X, where someone asked about Malti’s experience visiting her film set. Priyanka responded with another heartfelt memory, saying, “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli’s farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory.” The update gave fans a glimpse into how Malti enjoys her time around Priyanka’s work and the people she meets through it.

Priyanka Chopra is preparing for her big return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, making it one of the most anticipated projects in upcoming years. Reports suggest that Varanasi is expected to release in January 2027, but there is no official confirmation yet.

