Priyanka Chopra proves fan status for Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in new update: PICS

Priyanka Chopra might have moved houses and built a successful career in Hollywood, but her heart lies in Bollywood. Amid catching flights, moving countries, and wrapping up film shoots, the actress decided to unwind by watching Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Her love for Hindi cinema also forced her to watch Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Check out her post!

Priyanka Chopra enjoys Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit’s films

Earlier today (April 18, 2026), Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo dump collating all the wonderful things she did in the past few days. Amid performing action sequences, spending time with friends, visiting religious places, and enjoying delicious Indian food, she also spent time watching some of the iconic Salman Khan movies.

Her photo dump features a picture of Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan taken while PC was enjoying their romantic musical drama film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Another image features the legendary Madhuri Dixit from her movie, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, with Khan. Captioning the carousel of 20 images, the desi girl wrote, “Some here .. some there.”

Take a look:

These days, Priyanka has been busy planning her comeback to Indian cinema as Mandakini in S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language movie, Varanasi. The high-stakes mass entertainer also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, who recently wrapped up his part of the shoot and rejoiced in the end of the demanding schedule by indulging in some of his favorite delicacies.

Apart from them, South Indian legend Mahesh Babu, who also features in the film, plays dual characters. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 7, 2027.

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, his fans are eagerly waiting for the big screen release of his upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi. While that’s happening, the Bollywood star has joined forces with Vamshi Paidipally for a mass entertainer, tentatively referred to as SVC63, with Nayanthara as the female lead. Today, the actor-director duo announced that they have taken the first step “towards something truly massive” by filming the muhurat shot of their anticipated film.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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