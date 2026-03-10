Priyanka Chopra recalls daughter Malti was followed after school, shares why she and Nick Jonas protect her privacy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple has not been quiet about the struggles they faced when their baby was born prematurely and had to be hospitalized, being in the NICU for over 100 days. Being public figures, the couple has tried hard to keep their kid away from the cameras while also letting her grow. In a new chat with PEOPLE, the actress has opened up about why having security is important for her.

Priyanka Chopra spills the details on the security surrounding her family’s outings

The Baywatch star is sharing the decision on her end about raising a child in the public eye, saying that with her getting older, they have deflected from being under the spotlight so she can enjoy her anonymity as much as possible. At the same time, they are aware that having famous parents puts her under pressure, "It is her normal, and people will be curious about her, and I never want her to be fearful of that or judgy or skeptical of the humans that she meets because there are good people in the world, and I've had wonderful experiences with friends like that. It's okay for her to be aware of it, but to have a sense of choice, I think will be important."

Recalling one such incident when the young kid was recorded after school and was followed to her home by a ‘normal person,’ Priyanka Chopra added, "When we have security out and about, it's just ... to not be recorded without consent because a lot of that happens."

The star is open to being in public, having chosen this life but wants her child to have the opportunity to make that choice herself, and said, "[When] it comes to children, that's ... terrain we are all learning in the last like 10 to 20 years what that is gonna be like in the next 10 years, 15 years for them."

She wants grace with people, but also awareness of safety for Malti Marie.

