Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘hurtful’ scrutiny around marriage to Nick Jonas: ‘Rubbed people the wrong way’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny in the past many years. Ever since it was revealed that the two were dating, there were rumors about how the relationship was nothing more than camera-driven and how the two were adding ‘good PR’ to each other’s careers. However, the Indian actress is unbothered about it. While initially ‘hurtful,’ she has taken it in stride and decided to focus on her family, as revealed to Variety.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage brought many remarks and the actress is revealing how the couple took it

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about the unending questions around her marriage to Nick Jonas and how many thought they were a performative couple. Having said their I dos back in 2018, the couple remains dedicated to their relationship, "We're eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that's their choice. I stopped thinking about it.”

However, recalling the sheer number of comments they received, the actress remains unsure why the world did not accept them wholeheartedly. “I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way,” she said. Making a guess of the many possibilities, she added, “I think there was the intercultural nature of it — different countries, different religions, age gap.”

It did not affect her in the bigger scene of things, but it did start off as a painful thing to witness. “It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”

The couple held two different ceremonies, honoring both their cultures, and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy, back in January 2022.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli ‘doubted’ if Priyanka Chopra would work for Varanasi, director reveals whether film will have 2 parts