Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas playing dhol at roka, mom going all out in prep: ‘Daughter's getting married and don't have dad’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story will never fail to wow their fans. The couple that got married back in 2018 and has been going strong ever since, keeps opening up about their whirlwind romance and the following union of two traditions and countries, which was seen in their double wedding ceremonies. In a recent reveal on Mythical Kitchen, the actress opened up about a major roka (pre-wedding Indian ritual) moment when her then-husband-to-be surprised everyone with his inclination towards her culture.

Priyanka Chopra shares how her husband, Nick Jonas, managed to earn praise from her relatives

Revealing the worries of her mom ahead of the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra said, “At our roka, even I didn't know it was going to be such a thing but my mom, daughter's getting married and don't have dad, really wanted to make it special. So we had four pandits (Indian priests) sitting and chanting, I walked down, and my mum had changed the hall downstairs, all the couches were moved, and there was low seating and a havan kund (sacred fire pit) in the middle.” (sic)

The 43-year-old thought she was walking into a new life, a feeling which did not dawn upon her at first when he proposed, but came rushing in to her at the roka ceremony. She called it the moment she ‘chose her family.’

The same seems to have been reciprocated by her man, who kept wowing the many guests at their wedding with his skills. She shared, “After the ceremony was over, which Nick did perfectly. Much to the joy of my aunties, they were like oh he's saying swaha, oh wow, he can play the Dholak, they loved him. It was great.”

The couple exchanged a sweet moment later back in their room when the Jonas Brothers member confessed feeling as though they were in their ‘third or fourth lifetime.' His conviction only solidified her love, and she added, “Because in Indian weddings, we walk around the fire seven times, you're making a promise for seven lifetimes. And when he said that to me, I thought about it for a second and I asked, 'Why did you say that?' He said, 'Because it's so familiar, it feels like home, but I want to experience so much of it together.' I mean, how are you not gonna marry that man?”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a daughter named Malti Marie, who they welcomed in 2022 via surrogacy.

