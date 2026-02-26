Priyanka Chopra recalls she was 'forced' to announce her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti’s birth: 'It was traumatic'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about the difficult days following the premature birth of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Appearing on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Priyanka described the period as a “personally traumatic time,” recalling the emotional strain she and husband Nick Jonas experienced while their newborn was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The actress revealed that the initial days were filled with uncertainty, fear, and helplessness as they navigated hospital protocols and fragile hope.



Priyanka Chopra recalls daughter Malt's birth



Sharing a deeply personal memory, Priyanka said, “We went with her to the NICU. One of us was allowed at a time, and she cried the first time. It was like a cat (makes a sound like a kitten). That's all we got. My mom and in-laws flew down, but we were in the hospital. It was such a personally traumatic time. But somehow, because we were in and out of the hospital, I remember it leaked and we got a text saying that her birth is gonna be put out by the papers, that if we don't, they are going to in three hours. So we were kind of forced into announcing her birth. We wanted to hold onto our own narrative of it; we weren't ready because we didn't know what would happen with her or how she would be.”

For nearly three months, the couple paused all professional commitments to remain by Malti’s side. Priyanka revealed, “Nick would sing to her on his guitar. I used to have this little iPod which played all my mantras, my Mahamrityunjay Mantra, my Gayatri Mantra, my Om Namah Shiv mantra, all of it would play all day inside her crib softly. There were a lot of people praying for her. She was very very desired, very coveted, and treasured. It was so hard, her journey to get to this planet.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in Rajasthan in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple welcomed Malti in January 2022. Since then, they have largely maintained privacy around her life, occasionally sharing glimpses.

