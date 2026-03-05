Priyanka Chopra recalls tough time with pregnancies before ‘miracle’ daughter's birth: ‘Heart running outside of your body’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, four years after their marriage. While a lot has been said about their decision, the actress is now opening up about how she faced difficulties while trying to get pregnant before opting for this method. Her kid was a premature baby and remained in the ICU for 110 days, which the couple has repeatedly spoken about as a very difficult time for them.

Priyanka Chopra reveals struggling with having a child of her own before going for surrogacy

Sharing with Marie Claire about how troubled her pregnancy journey was, the actress said, “Our daughter was very coveted and very desired because I had a really tough time with pregnancies.” Having her own child has not been easy for the star as she worries constantly about her, “She’s my miracle baby, so everything just stopped when she was born. I think it’s a preemie mom or a NICU mom thing, but I’m still in constant fear. When she’s not right by my side or she’s at school or when I’m in a different country, it’s this feeling that your heart is running outside of your body.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently raising her four-year-old with husband Nick Jonas in the US while juggling their busy schedules and international commitments. However, every time she watches her daughter, it is a wonder for the star herself as she adds, “She’s in the middle of a room just telling her jokes and singing at the top of her voice. It’s such a wonder to me that she’s this human being who has so much of me, my husband, her grandparents, her ascendants, and every day she’s a surprise. She’s the greatest gift of my life. All my priorities have changed. Everything starts and ends with her.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her film The Bluff with Karl Urban, in which she plays a Caribbean pirate. On the other hand, she's also flying back and forth between the US, India, and Antarctica while shooting for SS Rajamouli’s film Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

