Priyanka Chopra reminisces about her most romantic Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas: “Woh apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur…”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made her appearance at the premiere episode of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4. Amid all the laughter and chaos, PeeCee shared her memory of the most romantic Karwa Chauth she ever celebrated with husband Nick Jonas.

Recalling the happy incident, Priyanka said, "Humne itni ajeeb ajeeb jagahon pe moon ko dhundhne ki koshish ki hai. Ek baar woh stadium pe the aur show ho raha hai. Chand mile hi nahi. Clouds the aur baarish aane wali thi. 60-70 hazaar log the show mein aur woh show kar rahe the. 10 baj gaye, 11 baj gaye, dikh hi nahi raha that (We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present, and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible).”

She further added, “Ek romantic cheez bataun? Woh apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dikhaya aur phir humne vrat toda (Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon).”

While Chopra was concluding her happy memory, Kapil quipped with his signature humor, “Baadlon me sirf vrat hi toda (So, you just broke your fast in clouds)?” Priyanka couldn't control her laugh. She replied, “Nahi mithai bhi khai (No, I had sweets too).”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple has a daughter together, Malti. On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. She is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. Mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 1300 crores, Varanasi is among the most-awaited movies of Indian cinema.

