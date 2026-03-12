Priyanka Chopra says she left Bollywood and grieved it for unprecedented work in Hollywood: ‘Nothing is easy’

Priyanka Chopra is once again speaking about her move to the West after feeling ‘a little limited’ while working in India and wanted to explore what was out there for her. During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she mentioned Mindy Kaling and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s foray into the world of American pop culture, who had worked and made a name for themselves. Looking to see if she could bring representation to the market, understand why Indian actors weren’t as visible, and possibly expand the scope with her competitive presence, she ventured out.

Leaving Bollywood and picking Hollywood over it was not easy for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about building herself a name with her bold move from Indian cinema to the Western realm and why it came in the first place. However, it came with its own set of hurdles, she said, “Nothing is an easy ride. We all have battles we deal with. I’m just someone who doesn’t like staying in the sh-t because then you get used to the smell."

The actress added, “I believe strongly in pivoting. When life gets tough, we have the ability to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, take a moment to grieve and feel the pain—and then pivot. I have done that many times in my career."

She went on to speak about moving to somewhere that serves her purpose with a blank slate, where no precedence before her allowed her to put her hard-working self through the test. Thankfully, it all worked out in her favor, “I just gave it a shot. The only thing I knew was that I’m a hard worker and I know my craft. Put me on a set with any filmmaker or co-actor, and I’ll stand toe-to-toe. So I went out there and started working."

The 43-year-old has since decided to make her comeback to the Indian cinema after working in the West for seven years. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which is all set for an April 7, 2027, release.

