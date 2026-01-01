Priyanka Chopra ‘wowed’ by Nick Jonas' solo music release on New Year's Day, Hrithik Roshan showers praise

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been the biggest cheerleaders for each other. Yet again, the acclaimed Bollywood actress made her singer husband feel extra special by showering him with love online. Earlier today, Nick’s track Gut Punch from his solo album, Sunday Best, dropped. Soon after, PeeCee took to her Instagram to hype her man.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for husband Nick Jonas' solo music release

The first single from Nick Jonas’s long-awaited solo album, Gut Punch, dropped today, January 1, 2026. Nick also dropped an announcement video, surprising his fans with the song. In the caption of the clip, he penned, “Gut Punch is out now everywhere. Couldn’t ask for a better way to ring in the new year than hearing these lyrics that mean so much to me being sung back. Here’s to being kinder to ourselves in 2026. Thank you. Love you.”

The singer thinks it’s the best way to ring in the new year, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, can’t agree more. Hence, she took to her Instagram Stories and gave a shoutout to Nick’s track. Sharing her husband’s song, the actress wrote ‘wow’ and tagged Nick on it.

Soon after, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section and praised Nick for creating the song that has the potential of being the anthem for 2026. Appreciating the Hollywood singer-actor, Roshan wrote, “Love it” with a fire emoji.

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra’s post:

This isn’t the first time Hrithik publicly praised Nick. Earlier, the War 2 star went to watch Jonas’ starring on Broadway in Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. He was joined by his ladylove, Saba Azad. Soon after enjoying the show, Hrithik dropped some glimpses of it along with a picture featuring PeeCee and others.

Heaping praise on Nick, Hrithik expressed, “We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food. My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ring in New Year in style, fans can’t stop gushing over ‘bhaiya and bhabhi’