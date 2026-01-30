Producer says Salman Khan ensured 'Vivek Oberoi doesn’t work in Bollywood' post Aishwarya Rai breakup and 2003 press con

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vivek Oberoi are three popular stars in the Bollywood industry, known to have been in a messy love triangle back in the early 2000s. New details from the two actors’ alleged feud over the actress’s affection have surfaced. Producer Shailendra Singh has shared that the Sultan actor was furious when he witnessed the press conference held by the Prince actor, accusing the former of warning him over his relationship with the Miss World 1994.

Salman Khan’s alleged reaction to Vivek Oberoi’s press conference revealed

As fans remain curious about what went down between the two Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-stars, producer Shailendra Singh has shed some light on Salman Khan’s reaction to the meeting with the media. During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that Khan was at his residence when he watched the press conference and reacted with fury. “He (Salman) was very angry. He was like, ‘What the h-ll?’ Earlier, he would openly show his emotions. Now, he has much more control. My only reaction to Vivek’s press conference was to tell Salman that in life, we should act, not react. Whatever needs to be done can be done later,” he shared.

As for his advice to the Tere Naam star? The producer wanted to wait for time to take its course before doing anything. “I asked him not to act on impulse, to wait and fight the battle silently. I think he did that. He made sure Vivek doesn’t work in Bollywood anymore. I don’t know for sure, but that’s how it looks,” he added.

Previously, the Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... co-stars dated following her split from Salman Khan, during which he levied accusations against her ex-boyfriend of trying to intimidate him. Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai eventually broke up in 2005, a couple of years after the allegations.

Since then, Aishwarya Rai has gotten married to Abhishek Bachchan and has welcomed a daughter named Aaradhya. Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi got married to Priyanka Alva and has become a parent to two kids.

