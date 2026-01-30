Producers Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt indulge in fun banter in chaotic VIDEO as they announce new film

Alia Bhatt is a striking example of how resilience, patience, and hard work pay off. After proving her mettle as an ace actor, she moved to production in 2022 with the black comedy film, Darlings. Yet again, the actress is channeling her inner producer to tell a story loaded with romance in comedy. She is joined by her sister and co-producer, Shaheen Bhatt, as they announce their new film, Don’t Be Shy. Check it out!

Producer Alia Bhatt announces new film

National Award-winning actress, Alia Bhatt, came up with her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to tell stories that resonate with them. Finally, after going through the hectic and chaotic process of shortlisting a story, the celebrity sisters are finally coming up with a warm, romantic movie, Don’t Be Shy. Their upcoming original film also guarantees loads of laughter.

Check out their fun banter:

Produced by Alia and Shaheen and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the film is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji with music from Ram Sampath. It’s a collab between Eternal Sunshine Productions and Prime Video. According to the makers, Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

Alia Bhatt, co-founder of Eternal Sunshine Productions, said, “At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own.” Calling it an “incredibly special project”, she added that the film immediately spoke to them because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story.

Talking about the landmark collab, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video India, expressed, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on this extremely fun yet warm romantic comedy, with a remarkable character like Shy Das at its heart.”

Talking about the actor-producer, he divulged, “Alia’s innate instinct for stories that are emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and immensely entertaining shines through in this young adult story about friendship, love, and growing up.” Madhok said that their upcoming entertainer will be a delightful experience for audiences owing to its strong female-forward narrative, fresh writing, and relatable humor.

