Saumya Tandon on Dhurandhar’s 1st scene at a haveli in Amritsar: ‘Morning shot was with Akshaye Khanna lighting…’

Television actress Saumya Tandon has shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar, where she played the wife of Rehman Dakait. The actress took to Instagram to recount her experience of shooting the film, her scenes with Akshaye Khanna, and the emotions she felt during key moments. Saumya said the response to her role has been overwhelming and much more than she expected.

Saumya revealed that her first day of shoot took place in Amritsar in November last year. The scene was filmed at Rehman Dakait’s haveli and marked her entry into the world of Dhurandhar. She wrote, “This was the very first scene I shot for the film, in Amritsar, where we see Rehman Dakait’s haveli. It was November last year, and I was a mix of nerves and excitement.”

She also spoke about working with Akshaye Khanna and described their on-screen connection as instant. “We barely had a chance to talk, but the moment the camera rolled, there was an instant connection,” she wrote. Calling Akshaye “pure magic,” Saumya added, “I truly feel we share a wonderful chemistry. It’s an absolute dream to have a co-actor like him—such a pure artist, with so much to learn from. I truly hope we’re paired together again someday. Praying.”

Saumya Tandon on her entry scene and Aditya Dhar’s casting choice

Talking about her entry scene, Saumya said the love she received left her emotional. “This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. It’s such a beautifully written scene, and I never expected this response,” she said.

She praised director Aditya Dhar for his vision and casting choices. Saumya wrote, “You’ve changed the game by creating a true masterpiece, and by showing that casting isn’t about who is who, but about who truly fits the character and can do justice to the part. Your honesty reinforces the belief that good content always wins.”

Here’s what happened during Dhurandhar’s most intense scene

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame also revealed that one of the film’s most intense moments required complete honesty in performance. She shared that she slapped Akshaye Khanna for real during a close-up shot, as insisted by Aditya Dhar. “I slapped Akshay once—for real—during his close-up. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take,” she wrote.

She explained the emotions behind the scenes, saying she felt anger, helplessness, and shared grief after her son died in the film. Another BTS photo showed a prayer meeting scene, which Saumya said "stayed with her long after the shoot".

The actress also praised the film’s art department, especially an Eid celebration scene set in the haveli. “The space was breathtaking. The art department created such authentic Pakistani decor. I genuinely felt transported to that era—it all felt incredibly real,” she said.

