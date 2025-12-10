R Madhavan says ‘My screen presence is limited in the first part’ as he opens up on his role in Ranveer Singh starrer Dhruandhar

R Madhavan has confirmed that he will have a much larger role in Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which released less than a week ago and is already performing strongly at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt, and follows an Indian spy as he enters terrorist networks in Pakistan. The makers ended the first film with an official announcement revealing that Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2026.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, R Madhavan praised director Aditya Dhar and spoke about what fans can expect from his character Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau. Calling the director calm and composed, he said, “Aditya Dhar is a monk. Through all the chaos of making a film so dense and intense, he would sit there for the anxieties to settle down. What a fine human being! After working with Aditya in Dhurandhar, I want to work with him again and again.”

The actor acknowledged that many fans hoped to see more of him in the first part. Addressing this, he revealed that the sequel will showcase much more of Ajay Sanyal’s journey. Madhavan said, “My screen presence is limited in the first part. But in the second part, which will release in March, there is a lot of my character as he trains Ranveer’s character in skills of espionage warfare.”

Here’s what fans can expect in Dhurandhar 2

With this confirmation, the upcoming sequel is expected to explore the mentor–trainee bond between Ajay Sanyal and Jaskirat, played by Ranveer Singh. The first film only offered glimpses of Jaskirat’s transformation into Hamza, leaving viewers curious. Dhurandhar 2 is likely to take this arc forward, focusing on the intense training and the evolution of Ranveer’s character under Madhavan’s guidance.

Madhavan also spoke about his eventful year, sharing how meaningful 2025 has been for him. He said, “I started the year with Hisaab Barabar. I am ending the year with Dhurandhar, which is one of the most important films of my career. I’ve had the privilege of working with the best directors in the most creative and productive phase of their career: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aanand L Rai, and now Aditya Dhar. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

