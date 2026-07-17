Raaka: Did Deepika Padukone do intense night shoots in third trimester for Allu Arjun film? Here's what we know

Deepika Padukone has already proved that nothing, not even bearing a child can stop her from continuing her work. While pregnant with her first child Dua, DP filmed for the 2024 Telugu film, Kalki 2898 AD. She is doing the same to fulfil her commitment and complete shooting King and now Raaka. Read on!

Deepika Padukone performes action sequences in 3rd trimester

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines for her impressive work schedule on the set of Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi action movie, Raaka. Currently in her third trimester, the 40-year-old actress has been pulling night shifts and performing action sequences to ensure her portions are completed before she begins her maternity leave.

As per Variety India, “It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention.”

Despite previously advocating for a balanced, structured eight-hour workday, Deepika has been pushing professional boundaries so that the timeline of the ambitious project is not compromised. Reports indicate that she has been filming almost daily, even performing high-octane stunts that are crucial to the film.

The insider also informed the publication that some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this.

Earlier, rumors circulated that after Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy, her role in the upcoming film was cut short. But later, the team clarified, “Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set.”

About Raaka

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, Raaka is touted as one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of 2027. The sci-fi fantasy film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and South superstar Allu Arjun.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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