Raat Akeli Hai 2 release time on Netflix: When to watch The Bansal Murders, true story angle and its 'twisted' ending

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to m*rders.

Netflix continues its strong 2025 run with the release of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, also referred to as Raat Akeli Hai 2. Set as a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film Raat Akeli Hai, the crime thriller once again stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a sharp and honest cop, Jatil Yadav. The film dives into a dark murder mystery inside a wealthy household, where every suspect looks guilty, and every clue raises more questions.

Raat Akeli Hai 2 release date, time and where to watch

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders premieres on Friday, December 19, exclusively on Netflix India. The film will start streaming at 1:30 PM IST. It is directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh.

The story begins after a horrific incident at the Bansal mansion. What appears to be a ritualistic crime turns into a layered investigation involving family secrets, faith, power, and corruption. The slow-burn narrative is designed for viewers who enjoy detailed police procedurals and tense crime dramas.

The film features a strong ensemble cast. Chitrangada Singh plays Meera, while Radhika Apte appears as Radha. Other key actors include Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy Asha Kelluni, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, Shridhar Dubey, and Priyanka Setia.

Is Raat Akeli Hai 2 based on a true story?

The makers have clarified that the film is not based on one real-life case. However, it draws inspiration from multiple incidents. The movie directly references the 2018 Burari deaths, where 11 family members were found dead in Delhi. Certain elements also resemble real-life industrial gas leak cases in India, including tragedies involving toxic exposure near residential areas. These references add realism, but the story remains fictional.

Who was the killer?

The investigation reveals that Om Prakash, a security guard, planned the m*rders as revenge. His daughter died in a gas leak linked to a factory owned by the Bansal family. The crime was staged to appear ritualistic, in an attempt to mislead the police. Jatil uncovers the truth, but his honesty costs him his job. The film concludes with moral justice, rather than institutional victory, reinforcing its realistic tone.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Mrs Deshpande release time: When and where to watch Madhuri Dixit’s crime thriller online