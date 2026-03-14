Raftaar Release Date: Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming drama to hit cinemas on July 24, 2026

Keerthy Suresh and Rajkummar Rao are coming together for a gripping drama of ambition, love, and greed. The maker recently announced that the Aditya Nimbalkar directorial, titled Raftaar, is set to hit cinemas on July 24, 2026.

Raftaar release date announced

Minutes ago, the makers of the upcoming drama Raftaar took to social media to announce the release of the film. With a simple poster mentioning the film’s title, they penned, “Ambition built it. Greed will test it. #Raftaar, releasing on July 24, at a theatre near you.” The official announcement mentioned Keerthy Suresh and Rajkummar Rao as the leads of the high-stakes drama. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the film is produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film.

Raftaar release date

Raftaar is backed by Amazon MGM Studios with Tarun Bali as the executive producer. Apart from Rajkummar and Keerthy, the film also stars Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor, with story and screenplay by Rohan Narula.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

While Raftaar is set to arrive in July, his other upcoming project, Toaster, is yet to finalise a release date. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster is an upcoming comedy film starring Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Just like Raftaar, it’s produced by Rao and his wife, actress Patralekha, under the banner of Kampa Films. This is Patralekha’s debut project as a film producer.

According to reports, the movie narrates the life of a stingy man who is obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple. His unrealistic obsession takes him on a deadly and unexpected route. The main leads are supported by an impressive line-up of actors, including Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh is a National Award-winning South Indian actress who made her Hindi debut with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. While her debut movie didn’t succeed at the box office, the audience has high hopes with Raftaar. Apart from this, she has a couple of films lined up in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages.

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