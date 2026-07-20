Raghav Juyal calls Shah Rukh Khan 'mentor', reveals how his guidance motivated for Bhai Tera Star Hai release

Raghav Juyal is among the most talented young actors right now. Having started his career as a dancer, Raghav is also among the few who successfully transitioned from television to cinema. Currently promoting his first solo film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, Raghav Juyal exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and reflected on his journey.

During the candid conversation, Raghav Juyal called Shah Rukh Khan his guiding force in the industry. He said, "Sirf star wali cheez nahi; unse life mein bhi bahut seekhne ko milta hai. He is a bhandar of wisdom. You tend to become wise with him. Kuch bhi mujhe problem hota hai, like abhi main unke pass gaya tha, toh unhone mujhe wisdom diya ki beta kar tu release film. Tu jaa full out, kisi ki mat soch, apni film pe dhyaan de. Your work will speak for you. Unhi ki wajah se phir maine decide kiya ki isko (Bhai Tera Star Hai) prepone karta hu, release karunga film, 30th July ko hi karunga.

Watch full interview:

(It’s not just about the star persona; there is so much to learn from him about life as well. He is a reservoir of wisdom; being around him makes you wiser. Whenever I face a problem—like when I went to see him recently—he offered me wise counsel: "Son, go ahead and release the film. Give it your all, don't worry about what others think, and just focus on your movie. Your work will speak for itself." It was because of him that I decided to prepone the release of 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' and go ahead with the launch on July 30th.)

He further called himself the 'disciple' of SRK. "Main shagird jaisa hu unka. Even if he is not saying anything, I am always learning from him. And sirf acting hi nahi, how to become a great human being is also very important to learn from people, from mentors. So, he is like a mentor to me. He is an actor. He is my senior. I'm an actor, and I learn from him. (I am his disciple as I am. Even if he is not saying anything, I am always learning from him. And not just acting, how to become a great human being is also very important to learn from people, from mentors. So, he is like a mentor to me. He is an actor. He is my senior. I'm an actor, and I learn from him,)" added Raghav.

For the unversed, Raghav Juyal will soon be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in King. However, before the arrival of the biggie, he is coming up in cinemas with Bhai Tera Star Hai on July 30.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Raghav Juyal breaks his silence on Shehnaaz Gill dating rumors, says ‘I will protect till my last breath’