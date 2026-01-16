Rahu Ketu Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma's fantasy comedy in theatres

Rahu Ketu stars Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead roles along with Shalini Pandey. The comedy film released in theaters on January 16, 2026. As the movie runs on the big screens, here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Rahu Ketu Twitter Review

One user commented on X (formerly Twitter) as, “Can’t decide who I love more! Rahu ketu or hunny Choocha! ram milai jodi! So much fun watching them on screen together! #PulkitSamrat #VarunSharma.”

Another user tweeted as, “Watching FDFS of Rahu Ketu and #PulkitSharma has killed it with his class act! #VarunSharma in top form! Full paisa wasoolllll! #RahuKetu.”

Here are the Twitter users' reactions to Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu

About the film Rahu Ketu



Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey starrer comedy movie Rahu Ketu finally hit theatres today. The film is helmed by Vipul Garg and presented by Zee Studios. Rahu Ketu is produced by BLive Productions and Zee Studios. The comedy film is about a fun astrological and cosmic adventure where destinies are intertwinned which leads to the planets shaking, and then chaos takes place.

