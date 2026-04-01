Raja Shivaji Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh channels inner Maratha King; Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan first look out

Riteish Deshmukh is returning to tell the inspiring tale of India’s Greatest Warrior King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with his upcoming movie, Raja Shivaji. Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the historical drama film and unveiled the looks of Riteish along with Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and many others.

Raja Shivaji teaser out

Riteish Deshmukh took it upon himself to spread the word about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Finally, the intriguing teaser of the movie Raja Shivaji was dropped, giving the audience a peek into the historical action drama film and the king's greatness.

Sharing more about the film’s storyline, the team revealed, "Raja Shivaji, based on the life of one of India’s Greatest Warrior King – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who rose against formidable powers to lay the foundation of Swarajya."

Watch the teaser below:

The 2-minute 31-second teaser opens with Sanjay Dutt channelizing Afzal Khan as he betrays and assassinates Lakhuji Jadhav (played by Mahesh Manjrekar). Then comes Abhishek Bachchan, donning the shoes of Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale. The teaser unveils the first look of Vidya Balan, Amole Gupte, Bhagyashree as Jijabai, Jitendra Joshi, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, and Fardeen Khan.

Written and directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, the movie is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company. Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu. While the epic boasts of an impressive ensemble cast, they will be joined by Salman Khan, making a special appearance as Jiva Mahala.

An insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that Salman is set to play the trusted commander in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army. The source revealed, “Salman Khan has always shared a great bond with Riteish Deshmukh, and when Riteish approached him for a special appearance in Raja Shivaji, Salman immediately agreed.” The bhaijaan of Bollywood has earlier made cameo appearances in Riteish’s films like Lai Bhaari and Ved.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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