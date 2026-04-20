Raja Shivaji Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh brings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life; Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan join

The highly anticipated trailer of Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji has been released. Apart from starring in it, Deshmukh has also produced and directed the upcoming historical film. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film's trailer would release on April 20, 2026. It is based on the extravagant life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and has been made on a huge scale to depict the Maratha King's valor as he fought against the Mughals.

The trailer of Raja Shivaji offers a grand, cinematic portrayal of the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, tracing his journey from a determined young warrior to a legendary king. It brings to life high-octane battle sequences, charged political drama, and impactful dialogues that underline his resistance against oppression and his vision of establishing Swarajya. The visuals combine scale and emotion, presenting a compelling glimpse into the making of a leader who reshaped history.

Check out Raja Shivaji trailer below:

It also introduces a range of key characters, from trusted allies to formidable rivals, hinting at both internal conflicts and looming external threats. Riteish Deshmukh stands out as a fierce and resolute leader, anchoring the narrative with intensity. Brief glimpses of other characters suggest themes of loyalty, betrayal, sacrifice, and strategic warfare, setting the stage for an epic historical drama that blends action, emotion, and legacy.

About the film Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji features a powerhouse ensemble led by Riteish Deshmukh, who not only stars but also directs the film. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Adding another layer, Salman Khan will appear in a special cameo.

Backed by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film is also produced under the banner of Mumbai Film Company by Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul. Raja Shivaji is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026, to mark the occasion of Maharashtra Day. The film will release in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh channels inner Maratha King; Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan first look out