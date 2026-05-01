Raja Shivaji Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Riteish Deshmukh’s period drama with Salman Khan cameo

Heading to the cinemas this weekend and hoping to check out the life story of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Raja Shivaji, the historical action drama starring Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role of the Maratha emperor, has hit the screens as of May 1, 2026. The film follows the life of the celebrated ruler of the Bhonsle dynasty in the 1600s.

Apart from the lead star, the movie’s actor lineup includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. It also includes a special cameo from Salman Khan. Released in Hindi and Marathi, the project offers another chance for a deeper look into the life of the fighter that he was.

Genelia Deshmukh also serves as the producer of the film alongside Jyoti Deshpande. With a whopping estimated budget of 100 crore rupees, it is believed that Raja Shivaji is the most expensive Marathi film ever made, released on the occasion of Maharashtra Day this year. As crowds flock to the theaters to catch a glimpse of the celebration, we’ve collected some fan reviews from those who have already had the opportunity to check out the project.

Raja Shivaji Twitter Review

Before deciding whether to watch the film anytime soon, have a look at some of the opinions shared online by viewers who watched it on its release day.

Most seemed impressed by the production.

While most appreciated the lead star's acting, they could not help but applaud the work by Salman Khan, who portrayed the bodyguard to Shivaji, Jiva Mahala.

A rare few critiqued hard.

Raja Shivaji is running in the theaters from May 1, 2026, onwards.

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