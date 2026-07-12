Rajesh Sharma's Hospitalisation: Amid industry silence, Akshay Kumar continues to stand by the Bhooth Bangla actor

Actor Rajesh Sharma became the talk of the town recently after being bitten by a poisonous insect on the sets of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi. The actor is still admitted to a Kolkata hospital and continues to be under close medical observation.

The veteran actor has been working in the Hindi, Bengali, and South Indian film industries for several decades and has shared screen space with almost all the big names. However, not many people from the film industry have publicly expressed their support for Rajesh Sharma.

In fact, among the big names, it’s only Akshay Kumar who has not only shown his concern for the actor’s health on social media but also remained in touch with Rajesh Sharma’s family, extending emotional support during these tough times. Reportedly, Khiladi Kumar is regularly checking on Rajesh Sharma’s health, making sure the actor gets the best treatment.

On Thursday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Rajesh Sharma on his social media handle and wrote, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with a fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bahut hansna hai. (Get well soon, buddy; we still have a lot of laughing to do together.)”

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Rajesh Sharma have worked together in several films, including Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Laxmii, Mission Raniganj, and others. More recently, the veteran actor played Akshay’s father in Priyadarshan-directed Bhooth Bangla, which turned out to be a clean hit at the box office.

While Akshay is constantly checking on his co-star and friend’s health, it’s disheartening to see the lack of emotional support from the film industry.

Coming to Rajesh Sharma’s health, he is still recovering. As per reports, he was bitten by a black spider on the sets of Fauzi in Hyderabad. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajesh Sharma’s family friend and actor Sudipa Chatterjee revealed that he was bitten by an insect while chatting with the crew in a densely vegetated area at Ramoji Film City.

The actor had initially ignored the pain, thinking it was something minor, and continued shooting for his portions. However, hours later, when his condition worsened and he developed severe pain and a high fever, he was hospitalized at Kolkata’s Manipal Hospital.

We wish Rajesh Sharma a speedy recovery.

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