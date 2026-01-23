Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s suspended film Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun to finally hit cinemas after 37 years

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering.

Every year, multiple movies are made in the Indian film industry. But sadly, many don’t see the light of day. One such film was Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun, which didn’t make it to cinemas and was forgotten in time. But 37 years later, the entertainer is all set to make its theatrical debut. Read on for more details about Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini’s suspended film.

Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun to release in cinemas

Today, Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and the entire team associated with the film Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun would be on cloud nine. After years of staying in the dark storage room, the film is finally out of the box, all set to entertain the audience on the big screen.

While talking to IANS, the film’s producer Raja Roy divulged that they never lost hope for this film. “It has endured grief, setbacks, and long silence,” he stated, adding that he’s grateful that the movie will finally meet its audience. “This film has survived against all odds, and its release feels like destiny fulfilled,” Roy expressed.

Reports indicate that despite being ready to release, the movie was never submitted for certification back in the day. Moreover, many other factors, including the sudden passing away of director Harmesh Malhotra, contributed to the film never releasing in cinemas and being suspended indefinitely.

Helmed by late Harmesh Malhotra, the movie also features actors from the golden era, including Anita Raj, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Sharad Saxena, the late Amrish Puri, and the late Jagdeep. Moreover, many big names from the industry also collaborated to bring together a masterpiece. Its dialogues were written by Salim–Faiz and the music was composed by the legendary duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal. The songs got their lyrics from Anand Bakshi, with the late Saroj Khan choreographing them.

Associate producer Aslam Mirza revealed that they used AI tools to preserve the film and enhance the audio and visual experience in accordance with today’s filmmaking technology.

