Rajinikanth sings praises of 'must watch' Dhurandhar The Revenge, wishes Ranveer Singh; Aditya Dhar 'grateful beyond words'

The fever of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all over the nation. The movie has been witnessing a historic box office run ever since it hit the theaters. And now, the legendary actor Rajinikanth acknowledged the havoc created by Aditya Dhar and team.

Praising Dhurandhar 2, Thalaivar called it 'box office ka baap' in his latest tweet. He also hailed Ranveer Singh's performance and Aditya Dhar's remarkable direction. Rajinikanth tweeted, "What a film… #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial"

Aditya Dhar graciously reacted to the praise from Rajinikanth and responded with a long note. The filmmaker called it the 'biggest superstar moment of his life.'

Replying to Thalaivar's tweet, he wrote, "Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry, and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind."

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office. The movie smashed Rs. 678 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. With its strong Monday, the spy action drama has already crossed the Rs. 700 crore mark globally.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and others. Yami Gautam also made a guest appearance in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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