Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce birth of a baby girl: ‘Greatest blessing God has given’

The star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have welcomed a baby! In the early hours of November 15, the two actors took to their Instagram to share a joint post about the birth of their first child, a baby girl. With an adorable post, the two confirmed that they had become parents, and coincidentally, it happened to be on the same day as their fourth wedding anniversary.

A sweet pink-themed image made its way to their Instagram accounts. With a ribbon on top and baby clothes under it, a princess chariot pulled by a unicorn could be seen. The words ‘We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” were written on it. They captioned the post with, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary,” alongside closed hands and red heart emojis.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Relationship Timeline

It is known that the two met during filming a music video, Yeh Aashiqui, and were introduced via their acquaintances, who existed in the modeling and acting worlds. They were aware of each other’s existence from the past, and Rajkummar Rao previously revealed how he fell for her at first sight when he spotted him in an ad and thought about marrying her one day. His wish came true when the two exchanged vows in 2021.

It’s a wonder how the two managed to keep their romance low-key for many years, as they began their relationship in 2012 and stood through each other’s toughest times and rose to the top. Finally, after dating for nine years, they got married and shared their beautiful journey with the world. Earlier this year, the couple also confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa join a series of celebrity couples who have announced the birth of their children, including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, as well as Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan.

