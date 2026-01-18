What's the meaning behind Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's daughter's name Parvati Paul Rao?

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa stepped into parenthood in 2025 as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple’s daughter was born on November 15, a date that made the moment even more special as it coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary. Since then, fans had been eagerly waiting for updates from the new parents.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their daughter's name

On January 18, 2026, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa finally shared a heartfelt update by revealing their daughter’s name. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple posted a joint announcement along with a tender glimpse of their little one. The photo featured a close-up of their baby girl’s tiny fingers, gently held by both parents, symbolising love and togetherness.

Along with the picture, the B-town couple captioned it as, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.” They then revealed their daughter’s name as Parvati Paul Rao, adding heart and folded-hands emojis to the post.

Meaning of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's daughter's name Parvati



Parvati is known as the wife of Lord Shiva and the mother of Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. The name comes from Sanskrit and means “daughter of the mountains.” Goddess Parvati represents strength, compassion, and emotional balance. She is worshipped not only as a divine partner but also as a symbol of inner power and calm. The name Parvati also reflects qualities like grace, strength, and serenity. The surnames Paul and Rao represent Patralekhaa’s and Rajkummar Rao’s family names.

After being together for over a decade, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November 2021, in Chandigarh. Rao and Paul welcomed their baby girl in November 2025 and shared the joyous news through a joint statement on Instagram. Expressing their happiness, they captioned their post as, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Rajkummar Rao's work front

Rajkummar Rao has an exciting slate ahead. He will be seen in Toaster, a Netflix comedy produced under his banner KAMPA Films, alongside Sanya Malhotra. He is also preparing for the role of Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in a courtroom drama. This biopic will be helmed by Avinash Arun.

