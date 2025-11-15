Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcome baby girl: Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others shower love

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, early morning on November 15. The fan-favorite couple shared the blissful news with their admirers through a sweet Instagram post, and their friends from the industry showered them with blessings. Their Instagram post read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” It is captioned as, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Within moments of the post being shared, friends, colleagues, and fans sent a wave of warm wishes. The film industry joined in, extending its heartfelt blessings to the proud parents and their newborn. Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Farah Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ali Fazal, and others wished the new parents.

Check out the celebs who congratulated Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on the arrival of their first child

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on November 15, 2021, in a private ceremony in Chandigarh. They are now marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives. Earlier in the year, in July, the star couple had announced their pregnancy to the world with a heartfelt post on social media.

The new parents in B-town have now joined several other celeb couples who announced the birth of their children earlier this year, such as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, as well as Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.

