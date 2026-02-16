Rajkummar Rao goes from gaining 10 kg for Nikam to slimming down for Sourav Ganguly biopic: “Not a believer in...”

Rajkummar Rao is among the few actors who can go to extremes to make the characters look realistic in his movies. Recently, the ace artist revealed gaining 10 kg for his upcoming biopic, Nikam. Rao also shared that he is currently in transition to lose the weight as he will be starting filming Sourav Ganguly’s biopic soon.

Rajkummar reveals gaining 10 kgs for biopic Nikam

A while ago, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he has finally wrapped the shoot for his upcoming biopic, Nikam. In the long post, the actor mentioned how the character demanded him to change physically. Since he is “not a believer in prosthetic”, he decides to put in his hard work to achieve what’s needed for the part.

Rao stated that for Nikam, he gained around 9-10 kg of weight by eating 2 pizzas, his favourite Aloo Parathas, a lot of sweets, and Biryani. The actor also made his hairline thin to play the age of his character in the film. Even though his hairstylist advised against it, the Bose actor went ahead with the transformation to look like the part.

In the note, the Shahid actor recalled going half bald for his film, Bose, to behaving like a visually impaired person during Srikanth. “Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hard work in the film,” shared the actor.

As of now, he is in the transition phase to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode for his next project, which is a biopic on cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly. “Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love,” concluded Rajkummar Rao.

Rao will also be seen in director Vivek Das Chaudhary’s Toaster, which Rajkummar is also producing. The upcoming comedy movie also features Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.

