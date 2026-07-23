Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar postponed to avoid clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2? Here’s what we know

After much-speculations, Maddock Films announced nearly a month ago that Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar is finally hitting cinemas on August 7, 2026. But seems like the film will be pushed to avoid having any box office clash with movies. Read on to know more!

Prahaar gets postponed?

If you have been eagerly waiting to watch Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam in the upcoming drama Prahaar, then you might have to wait a little longer. According to Bollywood Hungama, after Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha, Maddock Films might be postponing Rao’s next. Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release.

Apparently, the decision was taken to avoid clashes with films which have potential of holding the audiences in cinemas. “After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period. Had it arrived on the scheduled date, it would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas on July 30, and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, both of which release on August 14, 2026. All three films appear promising. Meanwhile, Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers,” their insider revealed.

According to their source, producer Dinesh Vijan is known to go all out while promoting his films, and that too well in advance. Hence, with just two weeks left for its scheduled release and no sign of any promotional activity, it’s pretty evident that the film would not arrive in cinemas on the announced date.

Having said that, the makers haven’t made any announcements about the films' postponement with a new release date.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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