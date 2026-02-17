Rajpal Yadav’s brother hopes for better days as actor gets short-term release: "Achhe din aane wale hai"

Rajpal Yadav and his family are finally at ease. The actor has been granted short-term release till March 18, 2026. While talking to the media, his brother Chandrapal Yadav took a sigh of relief stating that the good days are in the offing. Read on!

Rajpal Yadav gets relief

Rajpal Yadav has been finally granted short-term relief on Monday. This means, the actor will be released for a month and he will be staying out till March 18, 2026. After the news came out, his brother Chandrapal Yadav expressed happiness to the media.

Hindustan Times quoted him saying, “Hume kisi se koi shikayat nahi nahi hai. Jo bhi din the woh humare din the, ab humare achhe din aane wale hai. Abhi bas yehi kahenge. (We have no complaints from anyone. Whatever days we had, our good days are yet to come. That is all we will say for now.)”

According to reports, the relief came after the Chup Chup Ke actor deposited a sum against the amount that he is supposed to pay. He will now be able to attend the wedding of his niece on February 19, 2026.

Celebs lend their helping hands to Rajpal Yadav

Many Bollywood celebs came forward to help him. Among the first was Sonu Sood who promised to offer work to Rajpal and pay him the signing amount when needed. Next up was Salman Khan who came forward to offer financial help to Yadav. However, the exact amount has not been publicly disclosed.

Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Mika Singh and Guru Randhawa were among the others who pledged to help the Phir Hera Pheri actor.

For the unaware, Yadav had taken a loan in 2010 to produce a film. But sadly, it didn’t do well, leading to him losing money. Even though he issued multiple cheques to pay the amount, most of them bounced. Hence, the matter further escalated.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan wants to save Rajpal Yadav, says 'poor guy' erred due to less education: 'I knew about his problem'