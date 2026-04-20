Rakesh Bedi makes big claims about non-payment, reveals Ranveer Singh’s plan for Dhurandhar 3

Senior TV and film actor Rakesh Bedi stole the spotlight when he starred in Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His portrayal of Jameel Jamali was highly appreciated by the audience. However, ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge released, viewers have been wondering if part 3 is in the pipeline. Clearing the air, Bedi told Zoom, “I don't think a third part will happen.” He also recalled not being paid because of a big actor in one of his films. Read on!

Dhurandhar 3 in the making? Rakesh Bedi clarifies

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge broke major box office records. The audience was so entertained with the two-part film that one burning question is all over social media- Is Dhurandhar 3 in the offing?

Spilling the secret, Rakesh Bedi told the publication, “I don't think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”

The veteran actor further shared that since Part 1 was a major success, the audience didn’t take Part 2 lightly. “They were keen to know what happens in part 2. Now, the audience is seeking to watch part 3,” Bedi further expressed.

In the same interview, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor went back in time and recalled the discrimination actors like him face when a star comes on board. Even though he is a senior, the star power always comes into the picture, which changes the way the makers look at other artists.

Bedi stated that due to this, he was once denied payment because the team wanted to pay the hero and had no money to give him his remuneration. He recalled, “I remember once I was shooting and I was in urgent need of money. There was a big star in the film.”

He added, “The producer came to the set with a packet of cash in his hand. I could tell there was money in it. So, I said, ‘Sir, my instalment is due, I need the payment.’ He replied, ‘I don’t have the money right now.’ It just slipped out of my mouth; I said, ‘But there is money.’ He said, ‘This is for the hero’.”

This incident made him question the hierarchy system in the industry. Having said that, he underscored that no matter what the norm is, considering others inferior is not nice.

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