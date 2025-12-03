Rakul Preet Singh on Jackky Bhagnani's financial trouble after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked: 'Brought a lot of loss'

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in theaters in 2024 and faced a massive failure at the box office. As the film's poor performance is speculated to have caused significant losses for the production house Pooja Entertainment, producer Jackky Bhagnani's wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh has now recalled the troubling period.

Rakul Preet Singh recalls husband Jackky Bhagnani and the family’s financial loss

Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Rakul Preet Singh said, “It was a very challenging time for the family and for him. But a lot of things said in the news weren't even correct. No company is shut. I didn't even know because I don't read. I was unbothered because I knew things first-hand. Yes, it's a fact that two to three films didn't work, and it was a huge blow that brought a lot of financial loss, but that happens with every producer. It even happened to Amitabh Bachchan at one point. This is all a phase.”

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Jackky Bhagnani recalled the financial turmoil the team faced after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's loss. He said that the returns were not even 50 percent and that no one could truly understand the pain they had gone through. He explained that, as a family, they had to mortgage their properties to make the film and eventually realised that there wasn't any point in explaining anything further.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a sci-fi action thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film follows two former soldiers racing against time to save India from an imminent attack planned by a vengeful scientist.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the prime antagonist, along with Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, and several others in key roles.

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in a lead role in the sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Co-starring Ajay Devgn, the film continues the story of the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, with R. Madhavan joining the ensemble cast.

