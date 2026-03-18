Ram Gopal Varma lauds Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, claims it will make Mughal-E-Azam look like TV serial

Dhurandhar 2 is all anyone is talking about these days, and rightly so. Part one of the film, which dropped in December 2025, managed to break through all expectations and become one of the most-watched films of the year. All set to break more records for its second run, the film will continue the story of Hamza Ali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge this weekend. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has long been singing praises of the first part, appears to have caught an early watch of the movie and is all praise for the production.

Ram Gopal Varma gives his flowers to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2

Taking to his X account to review the film, the popular Bollywood director wrote, “After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS.” (sic)

He called it the ‘birth of a new cinematic order' and a takedown of everything that existed before the release of this film. The 63-year-old expects a total overhaul of the industry with this project. He celebrated the work of director Aditya Dhar and how his name would be praised for years to come, adding, “The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name , and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FiRST SHOW”. (sic)

The Satya creator has often lavished praise on the film and compared it with the Geetu Mohandas directorial, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Resad Ajim, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) is all set to hit the theatres on March 19, with paid previews being made available from March 18 for awaiting fans. The film has managed to sell out shows in numerous national chains already.

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