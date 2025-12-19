Ram Gopal Varma pens long note for Ranveer, Akshaye’s Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar: ‘Most filmmakers believe in dumbing down their films’

Earlier, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and now Dhurandhar, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been creating films that are worth the time and money of the audience. Veteran film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma thinks that Dhar has single-handedly changed the future of Indian cinema. Hence, Varma took to social media and heaped praise on the director, stating that while most filmmakers believe in dumbing down their films for the audience, Dhar assumes that they are intelligent. Read his lengthy note!

Ram Gopal Varma lauds Aditya Dhar's talent

A while ago, on December 19, 2025, Ram Gopal Varma took to X and penned a long note, saluting the skills of the Dhurandhar director, Aditya Dhar. Calling the Ranveer Singh entertainer a 'quantum leap' in Indian cinema, RGV stated that Dhar's films have completely and single-handedly changed the future of Indian cinema.

The senior filmmaker went on to state that Dhar doesn’t direct scenes in his magnum opus, but he engineers the states of mind of both the characters and the audience. According to him, the spy action thriller film, which is currently dominating the box office, doesn’t ask for your attention; it commands it.

Varma went on to state that the performances in the film are designed to linger long after the viewers leave the theatre. "Dhar assumes that the audience are intelligent which is the highest respect a director can pay to an audience, whereas most filmmakers believe in dumbing down their films," stated the Sarkar helmer.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma's post:

Dhar was quick to take cognizance of RGV's admiration towards him. Hence, the trending filmmaker took to the comments section to thank his senior for his words of encouragement. In the note, Aditya stated that if Varma's tweet were a film, he would have gone to watch it on the first day, first show, stood in the last row, and come out changed.

The Article 370 screenwriter stated that when he came to Mumbai, he had an unreasonable belief that he would one day work under Ram Gopal Varma. Hence, to read such wonderful things from him about his film feels surreal, emotional, and a little unfair. Dhar concluded his note by thanking RGV for his generosity and validation. "The fan in me is overwhelmed. The filmmaker in me feels challenged. And the boy who came to Mumbai to work under RGV… finally feels seen," expressed Aditya Dhar.

Check out Aditya Dhar's post:

As for Dhurandhar, the movie has recorded the biggest second weekend of all time at the box office with a collection of Rs. 242 crore. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

