Ramayana actor Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar confirm divorce after 15 years of marriage in a joint statement

In a saddening news update, one of Marathi cinema’s most beloved and admired couples, Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar, have officially announced their decision to part ways. The duo, who tied the knot in 2011, shared a heartfelt joint statement today, July 16, 2026, confirming the end of their 15-year-long marital journey.

Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announce separation

Addinath Kothare, ace actor and award-winning filmmaker, shared a heartbreaking update from his personal life. Talking to his Instagram handle, along with his wife Urmila Kanetkar, he announced that they have decided to part ways and end their marriage.

In the long, emotional note, the couple jointly expressed, “To our friends, media, and well-wishers, after much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners.”

Despite their separation, Addinath and Urmila have made it clear that their daughter, Jizah, remains their absolute priority. “While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support,” they wrote.

The actor, who will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana further opined, “We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives.”

Check out his entire post below:

Addressing the media and their fans, the couple expressed gratitude for the years of immense love and support they have received. They also made a humble request for privacy as they navigate this new chapter of their lives.

Rumors regarding trouble in their marriage had been circulating for several months, with reports of them living separately surfacing late last year. However, the couple maintained their silence until today’s formal confirmation.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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