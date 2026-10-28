Ramayana First Reviews: Check out what audiences have to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's mythological epic

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has received an enthusiastic response following its Los Angeles premiere, with viewers taking to social media to praise the film’s cinematic scale, powerful performances and visual grandeur.

Audiences have particularly lauded the breathtaking visual effects, immersive background score and respectful portrayal of the sacred epic. Sai Pallavi has won appreciation for her grace, expressive performance and screen presence, while Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have also drawn praise for their respective performances.

Describing the Nitesh Tiwari directorial as a larger-than-life cinematic experience, one Twitter user wrote, “Ramayana is a grand cinematic experience that delivers what it promises in terms of scale, visuals and larger-than-life moments.” Viewers have hailed the film as a “grand spectacle” and one of the year’s most immersive cinematic experiences.

Check out the early reactions below:

About Ramayana

Bringing one of the world’s most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and others.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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