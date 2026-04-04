Ramayana: Is Ranbir Kapoor playing both Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic? Find out

Ranbir Kapoor’s next outing with director Nitesh Tiwari is an epic that the audience has been eagerly waiting for. Recently, the makers dropped a peek of his character as Lord Rama from their upcoming film Ramayana. But recently, Kapoor revealed that he is indeed playing dual roles, Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama, in the planned two-part movie. Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor on playing two roles in Ramayana

After the teaser launch of his character from Ramayana at an event in LA, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed to Collider about playing both Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in the upcoming epic saga. In a video, the Bollywood actor can be seen divulging how he prepped to play the roles that are so different from each other.

Giving a backstory behind both characters, the Animal actor stated that Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama. Kapoor further expressed, “Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic.”

He further added, “I think as an actor, apart from body language, I think if you deeply understand the spirituality and the emotionality of the characters, I think everything starts from there. I think that’s what I did the year leading up to the shoot of Ramayana, to understand who these people and characters are, what they stand for, and what their motives are.”

After watching the teaser, fans are convinced that only Ranbir could play the part with such conviction. But did you know that the actor had earlier refused to lead the show? During the Ramayana event in New York, the 44-year-old actor shared that when producer Namit Malhotra offered him the role 4 years ago, his instant reaction was “No, I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice.” But the coincidence of playing Lord Rama and becoming a father became a turning point in his life.

Apart from Ranbir, Ramayana also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. While Part 1 is expected to hit cinemas around Diwali 2026, Ramayan Part 2 will release around Diwali 2027.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor initially turned down the role of Lord Rama? Guess who influenced him