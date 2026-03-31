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Ramayana: Meet all the 22 CHARACTERS from Nitesh Tiwari's epic feat Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and more

After releasing a glimpse of Ramayana in the West, makers are all set to introduce the characters of the mythological epic on Hanuman Jayanti.

By Netra Brid
Updated on Apr 01, 2026  |  05:44 PM IST |  983K
PC: Namit Malhotra on Instagram
PC: Namit Malhotra on Instagram

The multi-starrer Ramayana is a highly anticipated mythological epic. This Nitesh Tiwari directorial is all set for the unveiling of its lead characters’ first looks on April 2 as reported exclusively by Pinkvilla. The launch has been thoughtfully aligned with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Fans will get to witness the first looks of actors Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

According to our source, “This asset is designed to introduce the world of Ramayana through its characters. It’s more personal and rooted in how each role has been envisioned. The scale and action will be explored in a separate asset that will arrive in a couple of months.” In addition to the principal cast, the unveiling will also feature the broader ensemble, including Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Kunal Kapoor, among others, further heightening anticipation around the ambitious cinematic spectacle.

Check out the main cast along with the supporting actors below:

Ramayana Characters Actors
Lord Rama Ranbir Kapoor
Ravana Yash
Sita Sai Pallavi
Lakshman Ravi Dubey
Lord Hanuman Sunny Deol
Jatayu Amitabh Bachchan
Kaikeyi Lara Dutta
Dasharatha Arun Govil
Mandodari Kajal Aggarwal
Indra Kunal Kapoor
Kausalya Indira Krishnan
Shurpanakha Rakul Preet Singh
Bharat Adinath Kothare
Manthara Sheeba Chaddha
Vidyutjiva Vivek Oberoi
Vasishtha Shishir Sharma
Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo
Kaikasi Shobana
Shiva Mohit Raina
Kumbhakarna Faisal Malik
Sugriva Suhail Nayyar
Little Sita Kiara Sadh

About the film Ramayana

Ramayana is the first installment of a planned two-part film series. Namit Malhotra serves as the producer of the film, while Sridhar Raghavan is the Screenwriter. The mythological epic has music directed by Academy Award winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film is set to hit big screens on Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman to be introduced in their iconic first look on April 2

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