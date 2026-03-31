Ramayana: Meet all the 22 CHARACTERS from Nitesh Tiwari's epic feat Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and more

The multi-starrer Ramayana is a highly anticipated mythological epic. This Nitesh Tiwari directorial is all set for the unveiling of its lead characters’ first looks on April 2 as reported exclusively by Pinkvilla. The launch has been thoughtfully aligned with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Fans will get to witness the first looks of actors Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

According to our source, “This asset is designed to introduce the world of Ramayana through its characters. It’s more personal and rooted in how each role has been envisioned. The scale and action will be explored in a separate asset that will arrive in a couple of months.” In addition to the principal cast, the unveiling will also feature the broader ensemble, including Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Kunal Kapoor, among others, further heightening anticipation around the ambitious cinematic spectacle.

Check out the main cast along with the supporting actors below:

Ramayana Characters Actors Lord Rama Ranbir Kapoor Ravana Yash Sita Sai Pallavi Lakshman Ravi Dubey Lord Hanuman Sunny Deol Jatayu Amitabh Bachchan Kaikeyi Lara Dutta Dasharatha Arun Govil Mandodari Kajal Aggarwal Indra Kunal Kapoor Kausalya Indira Krishnan Shurpanakha Rakul Preet Singh Bharat Adinath Kothare Manthara Sheeba Chaddha Vidyutjiva Vivek Oberoi Vasishtha Shishir Sharma Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo Kaikasi Shobana Shiva Mohit Raina Kumbhakarna Faisal Malik Sugriva Suhail Nayyar Little Sita Kiara Sadh

About the film Ramayana



Ramayana is the first installment of a planned two-part film series. Namit Malhotra serves as the producer of the film, while Sridhar Raghavan is the Screenwriter. The mythological epic has music directed by Academy Award winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film is set to hit big screens on Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman to be introduced in their iconic first look on April 2