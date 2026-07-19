Ramayana: Not Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher bags Jatayu's role in Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer epic saga; Full Cast Revealed

Ramayana is among the most anticipated films of 2026. The makers have recently organised a special event, Pratham Sankalp, in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, where a 4-minute-long trailer was showcased to the audience. During the same event, the team also unveiled a special comic book on Ramayana, highlighting every major character and their traits. While everyone was aware of the leading cast, there were rumors of several big names associated with the other essential parts.

There were reports of Amitabh Bachchan voicing the character Jatayu in the film, which is certainly not true. Contrary to online theories, Anupam Kher is lending his voice to Jatayu's character in Ramayana. The viral comic book confirms the casting of the veteran actor for the role.

Talking about the Jatayu vs Ravana battle, Director Nitesh Tiwari said, "Ravan aur Jatayu ka yudh kitna romanchak ho sakta hai, jab aap film dekhenge aap samajh sakte hain (You will realize just how thrilling the battle between Ravana and Jatayu can be when you watch the film)."

For the unversed, Ramayana has the biggest ensemble cast of Indian cinema ever. The team has locked a powerful pan-India star cast for each character. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the leading role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet as Shurpanakha.

Some of the other important castings are: Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Mata Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Seeba Chaddha as Manthara, Ravie Dubey as Lakshaman, Adinath Kothare as Bharath, Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna, Shishir Sharma as Vashishtha, Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra, Mukesh Tiwari as Agastya, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Shobhana as Kaikesi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Harish Uthaman as Vibhishana, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakaran, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech, Kanchan Chetan as Tadaka, Parminder Chhadha as Subahu, and more.

The trailer will be unveiled on July 24, 2026, for fans worldwide.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

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