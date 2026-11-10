Ramayana Overseas Release Date Schedule Out: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer sets eyes on several new foreign territories

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. The movie scored several records on its 1st Monday, including the biggest 1st Monday of all time, both in India and Overseas. It also recorded the biggest single-day collection for an Indian film in overseas markets, beating the long-standing record of Baahubali 2.

However, it seems that the best is yet to come, as the movie is yet to hit the screens in several parts of the world. Here's an exciting update about Ramayana's overseas release schedule.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic saga is all set to release in Indonesia on November 11. The buzz seems positive, hinting at a solid opening at the box office. Furthermore, it will hit the big screens in Hong Kong, Mexico, and Central Asia on November 12. There is still no update on its release in mainland China.

Next week, on November 19, Ramayana is releasing in Brazil, Italy, Ukraine, and Hungary. The following day, on November 20, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will hit the cinemas in Poland. These are markets where Indian movies rarely have a large audience and rarely get a wider theatrical release.

And then on November 26, the movie is scheduled for release in Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Czechia.

Ramayana Part One Upcoming Overseas Release Dates are as follows:

November 11: Indonesia

November 12: Hong Kong, Mexico, Central Asia

November 19: Brazil, Italy, Ukraine, Hungary

November 20: Poland

November 26: Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Czechia

And more countries are expected to follow.

For the uninitiated, the movie is based on the popular Hindu epic, Ramayana, originally written by Valmiki. The big visual spectacle is mounted on a lavish budget under the banner of Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus. Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, also serves as a co-producer on the film. It will be interesting to see how the film performs in the coming days.

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