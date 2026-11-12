Ramayana Part 2: Cinematographer drops update on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer; confirms 60 percent completed

Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, was released in theatres during Diwali 2026. The film's sequel is confirmed to hit the big screens during Diwali 2028. Now, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar has revealed that 60% of the sequel has been completed, although a lot of work remains.

Ramayana Part 2: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s 60% shoot has been completed, says cinematographer

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar revealed that about 60 per cent of Ramayana Part 2 has been shot. However, extensive visual effects and motion-capture work remain.

Kumar said, “We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion-capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has a lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena. A lot more details need to be worked on.”

Moreover, the cinematographer explained that shooting Ramayana in a real jungle might make the world look realistic, but that was not necessarily the visual experience the makers wanted to create. He added that they wanted the forests to look more enhanced and grander than real-life jungles to deliver a larger-than-life experience, especially in sequences featuring giant monsters and characters swinging from one tree to another.

More about Ramayana: Part 1

Ramayana: Part 1 follows Prince Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, whose life takes a dramatic turn when he is exiled from Ayodhya along with his wife, Sita, and brother, Lakshmana. Their peaceful life in the forest is disrupted when the powerful King Ravana abducts Sita and takes her to Lanka.

Determined to rescue his wife and restore balance, Rama embarks on an extraordinary journey to confront Ravana and his growing empire.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as King Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Sunny Deol also makes a cameo appearance as Lord Hanuman in the mid-credits scene, setting the stage for the sequel.

Co-written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra. Ramayana: Part 1 received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, while its sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2028.

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