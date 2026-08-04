Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor admits part 2 will be larger and entertaining, believes epic 'needs a 10-part movie'

The excitement surrounding Ramayana continues to grow with every new update. While fans are eagerly waiting for the first installment to arrive this Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor has now offered an exciting glimpse into the future of the franchise. The actor admitted that Ramayana Part 2 is already halfway through production despite the first film not having released yet. He also hinted that the sequel will raise the scale considerably, with Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman taking center stage in the next chapter.

Ranbir Kapoor believes the epic needs 10-part movie

Speaking to The Direct, Ranbir Kapoor reflected on the enormous responsibility of bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. Explaining the creative challenge, he said, "To be honest, to tell Ramayana, you probably need a 10-part movie, but the kind of conciseness in two parts was very hard." He also dismissed the belief that the timeless story required modern reinterpretation.

Further adding Kapoor said, "I don't think a story like Ramayana needs that. I think the text has stayed for over 4,000 years. Lord Rama has been the conscious gatekeeper of millions of people around the world, and I think everything that it talks about courage, good over evil, righteousness, forgiveness, compassion, ego is a life lesson."

Sharing another major development, Ranbir confirmed that work on the sequel is progressing at a rapid pace. "We're already 50 percent done shooting Part Two even before the first part is released because it's a continuing story," he revealed. The actor further promised that the follow-up will be "even larger, more entertaining," while revealing that Sunny Deol's portrayal of Lord Hanuman will have a much more prominent presence as the story advances toward its epic conclusion.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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