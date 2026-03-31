Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic, calls him ‘Conscience keeper of billions’

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, Ramayana has become one of the most-talked-about upcoming Bollywood films, owing to its impressive ensemble cast. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers will be releasing a special glimpse of the movie on April 2, 2026. But before that happens, the team flew to the West to showcase the film’s first visuals to the international audience. During the event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his character Lord Rama. Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on playing Lord Rama

The internet is flooded with visuals from Ranbir Kapoor’s recent trip to LA. At the Ramayana event, the actor is joined by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The team jetted off together to release a key asset of their upcoming film Ramayana in the presence of an exclusive audience.

While addressing the attendees, the Bollywood star spoke about playing Lord Rama in Tiwari’s interpretation of the epic. He said, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries, and he will continue being so long after we are gone.”

Ranbir further added, “He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness, and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

Take a look:

Yesterday, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the team of Ramayana is gearing up to unveil the first glimpse of its character on April 2, 2026. A source close to the development told us that the asset is designed to introduce the world of Ramayana through its characters.

According to the informer, “It’s more personal and rooted in how each role has been envisioned. The scale and action will be explored in a separate asset that will arrive in a couple of months.” Apparently, the special event will unveil the cast in their respective characters on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

For the unversed, Ranbir will be playing the role of Lord Rama while South star Yash will be seen as Ravana. They will be joined by Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Apart from them, the cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and more.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman to be introduced in their iconic first look on April 2