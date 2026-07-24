Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on the pressure of playing Lord Rama; Yash lauds his dedication: ‘Huge respect to him’

The excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s multi-lingual project Ramayana reached an all-time high when the star-studded team landed at the San Diego Comic-Con. While the team discussed the movie, lead star Ranbir Kapoor candidly opened up about the heavy emotional and mental toll of playing Lord Rama. Soon, he was backed by his co-star Yash who lauded his dedication.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash talk about Ramayana

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and South star Yash as the formidable Ravana, Ramayana is expected to entertain the masses in the next couple of months. During an event, the star cast shared their two-cents on being part of the magnum opus.

This is when RK expressed that he had doubts and fear for playing Lord Rama. The Bollywood actor expressed at the event, “I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility.”

Elaborating further on why the character feels so deeply personal to millions globally, he added, “The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious. Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4000 years.”

Kapoor was quick to state, “He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversities. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting.”

Ranbir noted that understanding the core truth of the narrative required immense internal clarity. Very early on, he understood that it just requires a lot of faith, a lot of belief, a lot of truthfulness, and noble intentions. Hence, the team had only one intention, which was to tell the story as authentically as they can.

Following Kapoor’s confession, co-star Yash, who plays the antagonist Ravana in the film, stepped up to back Ranbir. The south star praised his co-star's dedication and physical transformation.

“Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama'. The fact that he said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It's not easy to play Lord Rama and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him,” Yash asserted during the panel.

The KGF star further stated, “He has worked very hard on his fitness. When you see Ramayana, you will see a beautiful Rama with great intent and the great sacrifice he has done.”

For the unversed, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra. The movie, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey among others, is slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2026.

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