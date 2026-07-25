Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor praises Yash’s ‘non-stereotypical’ Ravana, says ‘He played the role with aura’

Nitesh Tiwari’s mega-budget magnum opus, Ramayana has been making waves globally. The excitement reached a new height when the film’s team attended the San Diego Comic-Con. While the much-awaited worldwide trailer launch may have been momentarily pushed, leading man Ranbir Kapoor opened up about sharing the universe with co-star Yash.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Yash’s depiction of Ravana

Speaking about Yash’s highly anticipated portrayal of Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor credited his co-star for completely redefining the legendary antagonist and stepping far away from stereotypes.

Kapoor stated that the KGF star played Ravana with “so much swag, aura, and honesty he has really made Ravana come alive," Ranbir shared during the panel discussion. "Over the years, we have a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one.”

Opening up about working alongside the South star, who is also serving as a producer on the film, Ranbir revealed that while their characters are destined for a massive clash, they haven't actually had to share physical screen space for most of the shoot yet.

“Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together,” Ranbir explained.

Despite that, the actor made it clear that he has been a massive admirer of Yash's craft for a long time. “I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role,” he underlined.

At the same event, Alia Bhatt’s husband expressed that he had doubts and fear for playing Lord Rama. He opined, “I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility.”

With an ensemble star cast featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana: Part One has iconic musical score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali this November.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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