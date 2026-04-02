Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor teases first look of him as Lord Rama, says "Not here to represent Rama but to learn from him"

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra introduces Lord Rama, one of the most enduring figures in storytelling, through a dedicated teaser. The glimpse offers audiences across the world their first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Rama.

Makers unveil first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is one of the world’s most ambitious cinematic productions. The makers of the two-part cinematic franchise finally showcased Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama.

Unveiled globally with equal fanfare, the Rama teaser marks a significant moment for audiences worldwide, bringing into focus a figure whose story has endured for over 5,000 years. Speaking about playing Lord Rama, Ranbir expressed, “I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare, and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience.”

Talking about his two-part cinematic event, Nitesh Tiwari, director of Ramayana, said, “Ramayana’s greatness lies in its emotional richness. At its heart, it is not just about good and evil, but about choices, consequences, and the weight of doing what is right. Rama’s journey is deeply human, and that is what we have tried to stay true to.”

Producer and creative architect of Ramayana, trailblazing filmmaker Namit Malhotra divulged, “The power of Rama’s story is not in what he conquers, but in what he lets go of. He represents a standard that is not easy, not convenient, but necessary. He chooses duty over desire, truth over comfort, and sacrifice over self. That is why his story has endured for thousands of years, and why it continues to matter today.”

Produced by Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the upcoming epic saga also stars Yash (Ravana), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Monkey God Hanuman), and Ravie Dubey (Lakshamana).

Adapted by award-winning screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Based on the ancient writings of the revered Indian poet, Valmiki, Nitesh and Namit’s Ramayana Part 1 opens in theatres globally this fall during Diwali 2026. On the other hand, Part 2 is currently in production and slated to debut globally during Diwali 2027.

For more updates on Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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