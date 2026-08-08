Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-led epic film to release overseas 2 days ahead of India? Producer Namit Malhotra confirms

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres across India on November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. However, it seems that the film will hit international screens two days before it reaches audiences in India.

Ramayana to release overseas 2 days before India

Speaking with NDTV, producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the two different release dates. The filmmaker said, “It’s releasing in India on Diwali. So, we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that’s why it’s releasing on November 6. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release.”

The makers of Ramayana recently unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer begins with Yash’s Ravana proclaiming himself the ruler of all three worlds. As he unleashes chaos and destruction, Lord Vishnu takes the avatar of Ram to restore balance and protect the earth. The trailer then introduces Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, who battles demons and safeguards his people before growing up and marrying Sita.

However, Ram and Sita’s life takes a dramatic turn when he is sentenced to 14 years of vanvaas. Sita, played by Sai Pallavi, and Lakshman, portrayed by Ravi Dubey, choose to accompany him into exile. What follows is the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the epic battle that ensues, setting the stage for one of the greatest confrontations between good and evil.

Moreover, actors such as Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Shobana, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Sonal Jha, Seeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, Nitish Bharadwaj, Shishir Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, and others are also playing key roles in the epic.

Apart from Indian languages, the makers also unveiled the English version of the trailer, which confirmed that the international release will take place on November 6, 2026.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film made on a massive budget. While the first part is releasing this Diwali, the second part will hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

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