Ramayana Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer locks November 6, 2026; Makers drop English trailer

Ramayana is among the most anticipated movies of 2026. The trailer was released recently, which sent fans into a frenzy. The hype around the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is touching the roof with every new asset. And now, the makers have dropped the English-dubbed trailer of the epic saga for the international audience.

Sony Pictures, which is the International distribution partner of Ramayana, took to its social media handles and dropped the English trailer along with its release date. The makers have scheduled Ramayana Part One for a November 6, 2026 release. That's two days before Laxmi Puja (Diwali 2026).

Announcing the same, Sony Pictures wrote, "An epic journey unlike anything seen before. Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6."

Unlike any other dubbed asset, the Ramayana trailer shows the characters lip-syncing with English dubbing. Reportedly, the lip-syncing is done by Brahma AI. Previously, Namit Malhotra boasted about the use of technology in the film to localise it in different languages.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role of Lord Rama while Yash plays the role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi is essaying the role of Mata Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey is playing Lakshman.

Some of the other important castings include: Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Mata Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Seeba Chaddha as Manthara, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Nitish Bharadwaj as Shatrughna, Shishir Sharma as Vashishtha, Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra, Mukesh Tiwari as Agastya, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Shobana as Kaikesi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Harish Uthaman as Vibhishana, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakaran, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech, Kanchan as Tadaka, Parminder as Subahu, and more.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has been made on a massive budget of Rs. 1400 to Rs. 1500 crore. A similar amount is expected to be spent on Part Two, taking the total budget to Rs. 3000 crore.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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